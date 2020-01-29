The Cuphead video created by a fan that has excited StudioMDHR

Share it:

If you have played Cuphead, or you have simply seen it in action with your eyes, you will know that one of its most attractive features is the aesthetics it has. Maybe that's why, it lends itself so well to fan projects like the one we come to show you today. We talked about a video created by David Garcia (Davy Productions on YouTube) that is so nice and original, that it has attracted the attention of StudioMDHR itself. You can see it below.

As you can see, it is a beautiful stop-motion style animated video, and which presents an episode focused on the hard battles of these charismatic characters against monsters and bosses. Come on, as in the game itself.

The title of the project is Cuphead: Chaotic Casino and the user offers this description of the events: "Cuphead and his silly friend Mugman cross to Devil's Casino and make a bet with El Diablo in exchange for all the riches they can imagine, at the cost of their souls. Afflicted by the stress of their souls, they must fight to save their souls from Devil himself! This game will turn red hot! ".

Words can hardly describe our reaction when we saw this unbelievable video from @ DavidGa44259875. Using figures from our @Todd_McFarlane toy collection, David spent a whopping 4 months crafting this stop-motion animated film. It's a must-watch !! https: //t.co/22TBMNhwRR – Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) January 28, 2020

On the other hand, and as we said before, the game developer herself has noticed the video. And in their description, they already reveal clues to how the video was made: "Words can hardly describe our reaction when we saw this amazing video from Davy Productions. Using figures from our McFarlane Toys toy collection, David spent a whopping 4 months creating this stop-motion animated movie. Must see!".

Of course, everything is seasoned by the music of the video game itself. A work of art that reminds us that we still have an account pending with the game. And it is that their first DLC, called The Delicious Last Course, will arrive this year 2020. They should not take long to give us a more exact release date, by the way.

