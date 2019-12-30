The Cup final may have the same venue for the next four seasons

The end of the Copa del Rey may have the same headquarters during the next four seasons, according to the public contest that has opened the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to choose the stadium that will host one of the most important games of the season in Spanish football.

The Board of Directors of the RFEF approved this Monday the competition rules which will serve to choose the venues of both the final of the Copa del Rey and the Copa de la Reina. The formula released last week and which resulted in the finals played in the Benito Villamarín from Seville and the New Los Cármenes from Granada, respectively.

"As for the bases and deadlines for the award of the Final of the Cup of the Queen, as a novelty this year will be held in a independent contest and own given the interest and growth of women's football in our country, "says the federation in a statement released Monday.

These conditions establish the conditions to be met by clubs, federations and public administrations that want to host both finals. One of the novelties of this year is that they can aspire to the final during a period from one to four seasons in the case of the Copa del Rey and one to three campaigns in the case of the Copa de la Reina.

"Although the details will be announced shortly, the RFEF maintains the request to the cities that host the finals that put at their disposal a space emblematic of sufficient extension for the installation by the Federation of a fun, festive and cultural football festival make it a meeting point for all fans, "the statement added.