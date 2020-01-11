Sports

The cunning of Rafa Nadal to take a key point and put Spain in the semis of the ATP Cup

January 11, 2020
Edie Perez
Rafa Nadal and Pablo Carreño won at the final point against Belgium after a very disputed match. The Spanish Navy will play tomorrow against Australia in Sydney the semifinals of this ATP Cup where they want to revalidate the title as the best selection in the world of tennis.

The Balearic in one of the final moments of the match, while the tie-breaker in the second set and after saving the Belgians, the second came that the red devils had also saved in principle, however there was a detail that went unnoticed for everyone except Rafa Nadal. ATP No. 1 he asked for the VAR tool to be applied – one of the great novelties of this ATP Cup – because he had seen something strange in the Vliegen's last shot.

Indeed the Spanish was right and in that last shot of the Belgian player had invaded the rival field, so that Spain got the break in what it would be the beginning of the comeback.

