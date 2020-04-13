Sports

The CSD will notify Fuenlabrada that it is exposed to possible sanctions

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The CSD has sent another written al Fuenlabrada as he did yesterday with Real Sociedad after making the decision that his players go to measure the fat to the stadium. José Antonio Duro announced last night at El Larguero that Fuenlabrada had summoned its players this Monday from 09:00 to spend a weight control in the stadium, each one hour apart and without contact between them.

The letter reminds him of the terms of the state decree and that they can be subject to fines because sports venues they have to be closed. Letter that has been sent to the president of the Fuenlabrada Jonathan Praena, as well as to the Civil Guard and the Police for their record.

CSD sources assure Cadena SER that they understand that Fuenlabrada “is using players to pressure the government and is exposing them to fines when they are on their way to "measure their fat"

READ:  Alonso tells how the conversation was in which Sainz began to convince him to compete in the Dakar Rally
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.