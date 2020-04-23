The CSD sends to Sanidad its protocol for the return to training

The CSD has announced this Thursday that it will send in the next few hours to Ministry of Health its action protocol for the return of training. It is a plan carried out "with numerous contributions from various sports entities and federations" on which the department that directs must pronounce Salvador Illa.

The Council assures that it will not report the details of this protocol until it is approved or modified by the Ministry or there is any pronouncement of the sanitary authority on the document.

"This has been agreed within the Task Force for the Promotion of Sport (GTID), which includes LaLiga, RFEF, AFE, ACB; sports federations such as motorcycling, cycling, swimming, athletics and others; the COE; the employers CEOE and Cepyme; companies like DORNA Sports; or the ADESP association, which represents many other federations. Today's meeting, the third since the Task Force was created two weeks ago, has lasted for more than three hours, "CSD said in a statement.

(We are expanding this information)