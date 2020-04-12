The CSD reminds the Royal of the State of Alarm after its intention to reopen the sports facilities

The Superior Sports Council (CSD) has reminded the Royal Society of the terms of the Royal Decree of the State of Alarm regarding with the purpose of the Basque club to return to training, even if it is through individual work, starting next Tuesday in Zubieta.

The CSD has reiteratedhe donostiarra club the restrictions contemplated in Royal Decree 463/2020, by which the state of alarm was declared on March 14 to contain the expansion of the coronavirus.

Real Sociedad announced this Saturday that it will reopen its Zubieta facilities next Tuesday so that first-team players who wish to do so can carry out individual work, never group work.

According to the club, footballers who decide to go to Zubieta must do so "individually and in stages" and following "established protocols" and the security measures dictated by the health authorities.

Section 3 of article 10 of Royal Decree 463/2020 says: "The opening to the public of museums, archives, libraries, monuments, as well as the premises and establishments where public shows, sports activities and of leisure indicated in the annex of the present royal decree ".

The CSD reiterated to the club that the decree on the state of alarm prohibits the opening of any sports center.

The list of facilities sports that must remain closed includes "venues or enclosures, soccer fields, rugby, baseball and the like, basketball courts, handball, volleyball and the like, clay pigeon shooting, pigeon and the like, shooting galleries, tennis courts and the like.