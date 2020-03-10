Sports

The CSD proposes to play behind closed doors the next two days of First and Second

March 10, 2020
Edie Perez
The CSD is called to LaLiga clubs to tell them that they are going to propose to Minister council that the next two days in First and Second are played behind closed doors. The days to be played behind closed doors are the 29 and 30 of the Santander League and the 32 and 33 of the SmartBank League.

The match between the Real Sociedad and Eibar that will be played today, corresponding to day 24 and postponed by the fire of the Zaldibar landfill, will also be played without a public, reports Roberto Ramajo.

The Naples informed on Tuesday that tickets sold to their fans to accompany the club on March 18 at the Camp Nou against the Barcelona In the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League are canceled, after it was confirmed that the match will be behind closed doors.

(We are expanding this information)

