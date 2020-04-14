The CSD maintains the elections for this year and works on the restart of training

The Spanish federations have met today with Irene Lozano, the president of the Higher Sports Council, to put on the table the main concerns that affect them in the current situation. And there has been no change in the positions announced by the SER chain a week ago and today they spoke at the meeting.

The CSD maintains that the elections to the federations have to be called this year and does not accept the proposals of some federations of extend the deadline so they can be called next year. Of course, the Olympic federations can overtake them by not having the Olympic Games, which means that it is not necessary to wait for September 1 to start the processes as established by the current decree, with which they can win several months and will be able to start the electoral processes once the state of alarm is lifted.

training

Another important aspect that concerns federations is the back to training of athletes and teams. The government has not yet put a date on the table but it is working on how it will be carried out once authorized by the health authorities.

There is a commission of experts working on the matter and they advance in a phased return in which they will prioritize sports and outdoor activities in a first phase and indoor sports will remain in a second phase, although this section is still under analysis.

And another important aspect in which they will be flexible is in the economic. The grants which will mean close to 50 million euros for federations and that are used to organize competitions.

Given the current situation and the absence of sporting events that, in addition, suppose a decrease in the income of the federations, the CSD will flexible so that these resources can be dedicated to important issues for the federations and thus help to alleviate the economic damage derived from the coronavirus, although always in accordance with the law.

