The CSD decides that the Federation elections are held before the European Championship

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
The elections to the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) will be held before the start of the next European Championship, according to the decision taken by the Higher Sports Council (CDS) chaired by Irene Lozano, reports Anton Meana.

The current president and candidate for reelection, Luis Rubiales, he had repeatedly asked for this electoral advance so that Spain arrived at that Eurocup with a renewed and non-provisional dome. The former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team Iker Casillas He has already announced his intention to stand for election.

One of the arguments to access the electoral advance has been the intention of promoting joint candidacy of Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup.

At the end of December it was thought that it was not a good idea to advance it, with Mª José Rienda at the head of the CSD, however with the new president, Irene Lozano, it has been decided yes. A decision that has surprised the candidacy of Iker Casillas, who will ask for explanations, thought they were not going to move forward, so that there is discomfort

