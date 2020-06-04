The Crunchyroll Expo 2020 has been officially canceled: the new dates are available

Share it:

The Crunchyroll Expo 2020 it has been officially canceled, as reported in the press release on the Californian fair site. The reason for this decision is obviously attributable to Coronavirus:

"We are very sad to announce that Crunchyroll Expo, at least in its usual physical form, will not take place this year. The health and safety of our fans, participants, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority and given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 virus, we believe this is the right decision.

"Crunchyroll Expo is our favorite time of the year because we celebrate the best Japanese anime together with all of you. Although we won't be physically together this year, please stay tuned on our social channels and on expo.crunchyroll.com in order to receive updates on other exciting ways – which we are planning – to bring the community together this year. "

Those who had already purchased tickets will have the opportunity to get a refund, or to participate in next year's event with the same ticket. The convention also has announced the dates for 2021, which will be held from 6 to 8 August at the San Jose Convention Center.

