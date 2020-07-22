The crude radiography of Guillermo Almada: "If we do not die of COVID, we are going to starve"

Share it:

Guillermo Almada pointed out that we must get used to this new normality (Photo: Courtesy / Santos Laguna)

After several months without sport, we are a few days away from the return of the Liga MX. However, Mexican football returns under the context of the epidemic of COVID-19, which so far has charged the lives of more than 40,000 people in the country.

Guillermo Almada, technical director of Santos Laguna, spoke about this fear that the return to the fields can cause. "We have to get used to this normality. If we don't die from COVID, we are going to starve"He said at a press conference.

The Uruguayan coach regretted that the tournament begins without an audience in the stadiums. “We would all like to play with people. For this problem that we are experiencing is completely justified, "he explained.

Guillermo Almada assured that we must get used to the new normality (Photo: Club Santos)

"It is a new normality that is difficult to assume, especially at game time. One is used to playing with people, but, as I tell the players, any problem we have in a game we must solve it, "he said.

The South American explained that it can affect mentally that there are no people in the gallery, but recalled that it is a situation that all teams experience. "Surely it will not be so motivating because people give you a bonus from the outside, but also the rival team will suffer. So we are in the same conditions, "he said.

He commented that on campus there are those who live differently the issues of care for infections. "Unfortunately, it is a situation that nobody wants to live. Maybe we have to tell some to take care of themselves and others go out of their way to care. It is part of homogenizing the group ”, he pointed out.

The South American explained that it can affect mentally that there are no people in the gallery (Photo: Club Santos)

So far, the Warriors have been able to maintain care on campus, after the 15 positives they had in late May. However, Almada noted that when going out to other cities they should make more efforts to avoid infections.

"We will take extreme care. We have to keep looking after ourselves to death. It is the only thing we can do until there is a vaccine, "he said. "We have to learn to take care of all this," he said.

In fact, the laguneros will debut this Saturday in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament against Cruz Azul as visitors. They will have to travel to Mexico City, the entity with the largest record of accumulated infections in the country.

The lagoons will debut this Saturday in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament against Cruz Azul (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

On the match, the coach acknowledged that The Machine is coming at a better time, due to the Cup for Mexico, of which the celestial ones were champion. However, he pointed out that he hopes to take the first three points of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where they will serve as venues because the Estadio Azteca is under renovation.

"Obviously it will complicate us. It has a good squad, very good players and has a different shoot from ours. Our intentions are going to be the same as going to win ”, he stressed.

The helmsman pointed out that the light blue are clear contenders to the championships. “Cruz Azul is one of the candidates (for the title) because of the staff it has. They have good players, a great coach, they are a great team, they are one of the candidates ”, he explained.

Cruz Azul was crowned champion of the Cup by Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @LigaBBVAMX)

The Uruguayan made reference to Robert Dante Siboldi, current Cruz Azul manager and former Santos, who was the last strategist to be crowned on the bench as a league champion with the laguneros.

“That, as I say to the players, has to strengthen us. We have to measure up what we are made of and it will be very important for us to start winning ”, he mentioned.

The match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will be this Saturday at the Olympic University Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The meeting will be televised on the network TUDN.

