The Crown, the wedding of Charles and Diana in the trailer of the fourth season

There is now only a month left until the fourth season of The Crown, which will be streaming on Netflix starting November 15th. One of the most anticipated novelties of the series is the entry on the scene of Lady Diana (played by Emma Corrin), destined to upset Buckingham Palace and the royal family.

Today, Tuesday 13 October, Netflix has released the Italian trailer of The Crown, largely focused on the figure of Diana Spencer. The images, which we can also see in the news, show the wedding of Diana and Prince Charles, as well as some scenes of the couple in their youth, apparently carefree, and to others more serious and official.

The similarity of Emma Corrin with Diana caused a sensation, and even the wedding dress is identical to the original. We already know, however, that the actress will be replaced by Elizabeth Debicki in the fifth season of the series.

Another new entry that arouses anticipation and curiosity is Gillian Anderson, who in the fourth season of The Crown plays the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister for more than a decade, a leading figure in the UK and in international politics of the 1980s.

In the role of the protagonist, Queen Elizabeth II, is instead confirmed for another season Olivia Colman. For other insights on The Crown, we refer to the recent official photos published on the social pages of the Netflix series.