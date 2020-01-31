         'The Crown': the Netflix series will end in season 5 and confirm Imelda Staunton as her last Isabel II

Share it:

The end of 'The Crown', the excellent Netflix series, is closer than we think. Peter Morgan, its creator and showrunner, has announced that Queen Isabel II's biopic will come to an end with the broadcast of season 5. Or, what is the same, one season less than what was planned at the beginning.

What does follow as planned is the change of queen this season. After rumors and even denials, Morgan has also confirmed that Imelda Staunton, to which I have special memory as Dolores Umbridge in the saga of 'Harry Potter' among numerous works, will replace Olivia Colman as Isabel II.

Colman, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy in the role from season 3. According to Morgan, the decision to end in season 5, rather than in season 6, is merely creative:

"At the beginning I imagined 'The Crown' airing for six seasons but, now that we have started working on the stories for season five, I have found that this is the perfect place and time to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision "

In fact, this news silences the cravings of many fans who they were waiting to see how the Netflix series counted situations like the Megxit (Brexit is less important, I imagine) and the last turns of British politics. You crave a bit absurd since the plan would have been to end, in any case, in the decade of the dosmiles.

About the signing of Staunton, just say that seems like an excellent decision. While it is true that we have recently been able to see her in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1' and 'Downton Abbey', the actress has more than forty years between theaters and film sets being multipremiada by 'Vera's Secret Drake 'among many other works.