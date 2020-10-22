The Crown, Imelda Staunton and the pressure to play Queen Elizabeth

As Netflix prepares to welcome The Crown’s fourth story arc, arriving in the service’s catalog on November 15, Imelda Staunton is already thinking about when she will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II for seasons 5 and 6.

“There is pressure from every corner” the actress admitted during a recent interview (via Digital Spy). “I arrive after two extraordinary actresses, and I have to play an extraordinary human being, which is the Queen. Because she is extremely important in our lives and we know what she looks like.”

Known to the general public for playing the evil Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter saga, Staunton explained: “Of course I have to be as much like her as possible, but I also have to tell a story, whatever it is. Peter Morgan’s job is to unravel his life behind the scenes, and that’s where his writing comes in, it’s really extraordinary. We have a lot of footage of the Queen giving her speeches and things like that, and I think the strength of The Crown was getting into their private lives and making them as real as possible. “

In the course of the chat, the actress also confirmed that the filming of the fifth season will start next July. We remind you that The Crown will end with the sixth season.