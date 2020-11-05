The Crown, Gillian Anderson tells her Margaret Thatcher: “She will be very human”

One of the most anticipated news of the fourth season of The Crown is Gillian Anderson, who joins the cast of the Peter Morgan series as the “Iron Lady”, Margaret Thatcher. The actress spoke about her character in recent days to Variety, and she is on the cover of the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which also contains an interview.

The cover of the magazine is also visible at the bottom of the news, while inside the magazine Gillian Anderson he recounted what it was like to work on The Crown and play the role of a controversial political figure.

“I had to get to a point” he said talking about his preparation, “where the thing has nothing to do with my opinions on its policy and its actions. It’s just about her as a human being, of her motivations as a politician, as a woman and as a mother. “

The actress also recounted the relationship on the set with Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown. “For Peter and me’s sanity, and actually for the sake of our relationship, we had gods very clear limits: I wasn’t allowed to comment on his script, but he couldn’t comment on mine interpretation!”

The season 4 of The Crown will be on Netflix from November 15th. If you haven’t already, you can check out the final trailer for The Crown 4.