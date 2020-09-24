The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki and the responsibility to play Diana: I’m terrified

As Netflix prepares to launch the fourth season of The Crown, preparations are already underway for the fifth. As was announced about a month ago, Elizabeth Debicki will play Lady Diana for the final two seasons of the series, replacing Emma Corrin, who we will see in the next. It will not be an easy task, by his own admission.

Elizabeth debicki spoke about it in a recent interview with the Mirror, declaring himself “scared” to the idea of ​​impersonating such an important historical figure. “It’s a dream role” said the thirty-year-old actress. “He’s such an amazing human being and he still lives in the hearts of so many people. I’m overwhelmed by emotions, I am terrified and thrilled. I can not wait to start.”

The figure of Lady Diana, the rebellious princess who tragically died in the summer of 1997, has become legendary all over the world, and it is therefore understandable the mix of feelings that runs through the soul of Elizabeth Debicki, also considering the success of the series. When his entry into the cast of The Crown, moreover, the actress had commented: “It is for me a real privilege and an honor to be part of this masterful series, which has me fascinated since the first episode. “

Elizabeth Debicki is currently in theaters with Tenet, the latest work of Christopher Nolan. On the set of the film, he said, “initially I found everything completely surreal. But when I got into the spirit of the shoot, it all faded away, because they make you understand very clearly what you’re there for. “

The Crown 4 will be streaming on Netflix from November 15th. If you haven’t already, you can check out The Crown season 4 trailer.