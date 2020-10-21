The Crown, chosen as the interpreter of Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6: will be Dominic West

Less than a month after The Crown 4 debut, Variety makes it known that Dominic West is in talks to take on the role of Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix series, which will follow the royal family in the 1990s and early 2000s.

If all goes as planned (according to the site, the negotiation has now reached the final stages), the British actor will play alongside Elizabeth Debicki, who will take the place of Emma Corrin as Lady Diana’s interpreter. In the fourth season, Carlo is played by new entry Josh O’Connor.

Known primarily for his roles in series The Wire e The Affair – A dangerous relationship, with the latter being worth it due nomination ai Golden Globes, West will soon appear alongside Lily James in the BBC adaptation of Chasing love.

The cast of The Crown 5 and 6 are also confirmed Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

What do you think of the choice? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Netflix has released suggestive posters of The Crown 4 dedicated to all the protagonists. The new episodes, we remind you, will be available in the catalog of the service starting next November 15th.