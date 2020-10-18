The Crown, change challenges tradition in the official season 4 posters

After the trailer for The Crown 4, the new season of the Netflix series returns to show itself with a series of posters dedicated to the protagonists.

The images, which you can find as always at the bottom of the article, offer a new look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and highly anticipated new entries as Emma Corrin in the role of Lady Diana and Gillian Anderson as the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher.

Being set between the late 1970s and all of the 1980s, the new episodes will explore some of the most significant moments in Elizabeth’s reign and the nation’s history including planning attacks against her, the rise of the IRA. , the assassination of Louis Mountbatten, the Falklands War, the administration of Ronald Regan, the marriage of Charles and Diana and the birth of their children, Princes William and Harry.

Season 4 will debut streaming next November 15th. How do these new posters look to you? Let us know in the comments. For more information on the series, we remind you that in recent months Netflix has confirmed that The Crown will end with the sixth season.