The Crown 4, Olivia Colman’s reaction when she found out she was playing the Queen

The fourth season of The Crown is coming to Netflix and Olivia Colman will again take the role of Queen Elizabeth II after entering the role that Claire Foy hired first, Colman’s performance earned her an Emmy nomination and a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Drama TV Series.

Now fans can’t wait to see his return in fourth season , in which she should have a political showdown with Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and the first major disagreements with the Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

In an exclusive clip that anticipates the release of 3 November by Sony Home Entertainment’s The Crown: The Complete Third Season in Blu-ray e DVD, Colman think back to the moment he found out he got the part.

“I was in the car with my family and my agent called me and she was trying to be discreet, I think, so I was driving around houses and I didn’t know what she was talking about. Besides, The Crown!” dice Colman. “And I had a very uncool reaction and I said yes. “

Also in the video, the executive producer of The Crown Benjamin Caron praised the professionalism of Colman. “There are no airs on Olivia”, dice. “It makes us laugh, us and the whole crew for most of the day, but when you’re on set and when you say action, there’s that moment where it changes and the queen is here.”



Also Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, couldn’t help but talk about the performance of Colman. “The first time I saw Olivia with her wig it was magical “, dice. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, the queen is here in the room.”

To see her transform once again, watch the trailer for the fourth season of The Crown out on Netflix on November 15 and discover the reaction on set to Lady Diana’s wedding dress.