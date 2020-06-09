The crossroads of Barcelona with Ansu Fati: the mega-offer of a giant of the Premier and the demands of the player

Share it:

The attacker is a future fit for the club. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

A few days after the restart of football in Spain, Barcelona, ​​leader of the championship, is at a crossroads with one of its greatest football promises. While the leadership works hard to get the signing of Lautaro Martínez, an important offer came from England for the 17-year-old striker Ansu Fati.

A call that fell like a cold water bucket in the Catalan bosom since they did not expect that, in the times of economic crisis that they are, someone could disburse 100 million euros to get one of his footballers.

This was confirmed by the Catalan newspaper Sport, who revealed that the talent representative Jorge Mendes made a first call to consult for the Hispano-Bisauguinean and later to present a formal offer.

Ansu Fati wants more minutes in the first team

The Portuguese agent contacted Barcelona a few weeks ago to discuss Ansu Fati and the sports management replied that the player was non-transferable and that everything referred to his termination clause, valued at 170 million euros.

With that information, Mendes moved his contacts and found a candidate within the Premier League: Manchester United was the main interested.

With a figure and a team, the businessman contacted the Catalan team again and transferred the offer of the set "Red Devil", who he was willing to pay 100 million and relegate his desire to hire Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund.

Upon hearing the sum, the sports area transferred the proposal to the board, led by President Josep María Bartomeu, who automatically said "no", since they consider the young man as an important piece for the future and an icon of the club's youth team. However, They ran into a problem that they will have to solve in the short term.

Manchester United offered 100 million euros (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN / AFP)

As revealed Sport, the young footballer was concerned about the lack of minutes and the environment of the player "hopes that his sports future will be clarified", facing the next season.

With the arrival of Braithwaite, Recovery of Luis Suarez, the return of Ousmane Dembélé almost ready and the negotiations for the incorporation of Lautaro Martinez, the Barcelona leadership will have to figure out how to continue to give their jewel time to play.

At the moment, the first idea of ​​the Catalan team is that of offer you a professional contract, whereby the termination clause would go to 400 million, and would become exclusively a first-team player (now alternating between First Division matches and Barcelona B).

