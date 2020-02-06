The crossover manga between Edens Zero, Fairy Tail and Rave Master will undergo a change of title

Share it:

As you certainly know, the appreciated mangaka Hiro Mashima is currently working on Edens Zero, a new and talked about manga that has been able to immediately establish itself on the scene by conquering millions and millions of readers scattered in every corner of the world, all very curious to find out how the events narrated will continue.

However, Hiro Mashima has also made himself known for having often paid homage to his works through sketches of various kinds widely appreciated by its readers. However, what fans have been discussing the most over the past few months is Hero's, a crossover series that has seen Edens Zero, Fairy Tail and Rave Master merged together, three of the most important productions of Mashima, all for the ultimate purpose of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the weekly Shonen Magazine in Kodansha.

Well, after the publication of various chapters, the work is now preparing for the distribution of the first volume – currently expected in Japan for spring 2020, although at the moment there is no information on the official publication date – which however had to undergo a small change of the title. As explained in fact by Mashima on Twitter, due to various issues, the crossover title has been changed from Hero's to Mashima Hero's.

Before saying goodbye, we remind all our readers that the Mashima Hero's series has ended over the past few months.