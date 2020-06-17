The criticism of the president of Bayern Munich after being champion on the field of play that upset PSG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bayern became champion after earning seven consecutive victories

Bayern Munich celebrated its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday in front of the almost empty stands of the Weser-Stadion in Bremen where only people close to the club applauded such as the President of the Board of Directors, Karlheinz Rummenigge or his designated successor, Oliver Kahn.

The Bavarian team has played seven games so far after the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, which forced to stop the activity for almost two months. A different decision was made in France, where the end of the competition was decreed and PSG was declared champion in the absence of 12 days.

Along these lines, the former German striker and now the manager of Bayern the way in which the Parisian team obtained the league title detracted from him.

The PSG became champion after the suspension of Ligue 1 – EFE / EPA / JULIEN DE ROSA / Archive



“In the fall we were seven points from the lead and since then we have not only won all of our matches but we have done it in the best way. Even by proclaiming ourselves champions in an empty stadium we can congratulate us on getting the title on the field and not on a red carpet as it happened in France. For me that is a drama ”, considered Rummenigge.

The Hans-Dieter Flick Ensemble achieved seven consecutive victories, including Borussia Dortmund 1-0, which was key to letting go of their immediate pursuer and continue on their way without pressure.

“For me the most important thing is that we have been able to win the title on the field and play the season until the end. It would have been appalling for the title to be defined in the offices ”, the German international stressed again.

Bayern Munich and PSG could meet in the next knockout round of the Champions League if the draw matches them. While those in Paris are already qualified for the quarterfinals, those in Munich must maintain the advantage they gained in London, when they won 3-0 in the first leg against Chelsea.

Rummenigge was proud after Bayern's eighth consecutive title – EFE / EPA / LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / Archive



"It is a curious title for everything that has happened", added Rummenigge to the channel Sky. "But we are totally satisfied, since Hansi Flick took over the team we have played attractive football and everyone deserves it," he said.

Despite the fact that there was no public in the stands, nor a beer bath on the pitch, as well as no party at the Marienplatz, it was confirmed that after the last date that Bayern Munich played against Wolfsburg, There will be a small party in the stadium after the salad bowl is delivered.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The sentence of a Premier League footballer: "There is a gay or bisexual in every football team"

The strange celebration of Bayern Munich after becoming champion of the Bundesliga in a deserted stadium

Maradona play, tackle to stop it and a curious goal celebration: Messi's game in Barcelona's victory