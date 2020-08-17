The crisis continues in Barcelona: a player starred in a scandal after testing positive for a breathalyzer while driving his Ferrari

Share it:

The midfielder Arthur Melo, who will continue his career at Juventus, was criminally denounced this morning by the local police in Palafrugell (Girona) after having tested positive for a breathalyzer. Photo: EFE / Alejandro Garcia / Archive



He Barcelona goes through a sports crisis that involves poor results, the disappointments of its supporters and the irresponsibility of its protagonists. After having lost the League before him Real Madrid and have suffered the humiliating defeat in front of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the club plans a total restructuring to calm the turbulent waters that are shaking the Blaugrana.

Furthermore, the conduct of Arthur Melo it does not contribute to the request for peace. In the last hours the Brazilian was responsible for a car accident in Catalonia and the results of the breathalyzer tests exposed the player's conduct.

As reported by Girona newspaper, the event occurred at dawn on Monday when the steering wheel was driving his Ferrari in Palafrugell, in the Catalan Costa Brava. The local press assured that the footballer was arrested in a police control after observing some dangerous maneuvers he was doing with his vehicle.

The results of the test breathalyzer threw 0.55 milligrams / liter of expired air, so it is considered a positive penalty in Spain, since it exceeds 0.50 established by law. While Arthur is already in Barcelona, the authorities opened a process for him that he must resolve before leaving for Italy.

The Brazilian is rushing his last days in the Blaugrana, where has not played since the end of June his transfer to the Juventus, while the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic will do the opposite way to wear the shirt of the Culé.

The relationship between the player, who came to be a pillar in the midfield, and the institution was broken by the constant irresponsible actions of the midfielder. "From Barcelona they assure that the player had agreed with Juventus to play as little as possible in the Barça to minimize risks of a possible injury ”, the Spanish newspaper had published at the time Sports world. Along the same lines, club sources also assured that Arthur He invented physical ailments to avoid participating in his commitments and when he did, he was very unmotivated.

As they assured from Europe, Arthur rebelled against Barcelona after Quique Setien will confirm that, after his signing for the Juventus, would not be taken into account. In addition, from the player's environment they assume that this decision was pointed out by the Board of Directors, because in the event that he plays, and does it well, the leadership would be pointed out again for an error in having sold it.

