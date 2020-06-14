The criminal complaint that La Liga will file to the fanatic who broke into the field to photograph himself with Messi

Share it:

The League will denounce the French fanatic. REUTERS / Albert Gea

LaLiga announced this Sunday that "Will file the corresponding criminal actions" before the incident that starred the spontaneous who agreed and jumped onto the pitch of the Visit Mallorca Stadium during the Mallorca-Barcelona dispute "For considering that the facts constitute a crime".

Through a statement, LaLiga stated "its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct that they put the health of others and the integrity of the competition at risk. ”

In addition, he noted that, "in the event of the spontaneous who accessed and jumped onto the field of the Visit Mallorca Stadium, without any authorization, failing to comply with the protocols established in current health legislation and disobeying the orders of private security personnel, LaLiga is going to file the corresponding criminal actions on the grounds that the facts constitute a crime ”.

The young man wanted to be photographed with Lionel Messi – REUTERS / Albert Gea

In the 54th minute of the clash between Mallorca and Barcelona, ​​which ended with the victory of the LaLiga Santander leader by 0-4, a 17-year-old boy jumped onto the pitch wearing a Argentina national team jersey to take a photo with Barca forward Lionel Messi.

He entered the stadium "climbing a wall", as confirmed this Sunday to Efe Mallorca's chief of security, José Costana.

The spontaneous told the media that he tried to take a photo with the captain and reference of FC Barcelona, ​​but that Argentine crack "dodged" it. However, he did manage to be photographed with the defender Jordi Alba before being detained by the police.

Upon identification, the young man had to delete the images he had captured and will be sanctioned with a fine.

A security group took the fan out of the field REUTERS / Albert Gea

“I had it planned from before the coronavirus. Messi is my idol ”, the Frenchman assured the media awaiting his departure. "The plan has failed me by nerves," he added, hinting that he was unable to meet his goal of photographing himself with "The flea".

"I came with my friends and, after 40 minutes of play, I told them 'come on, I have to sneak in' and I jumped a fence of about two meters, I have calmly descended the steps of the stands and jumped into the field ”he explained.

