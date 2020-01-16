         'The creepy adventures of Sabrina': Netflix promises a trip to hell in the final trailer of season 3

Share it:

The witches they return to Netflix on January 24. As we had announced a few days ago, in a wonderful video clip, part 3 of the series 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina' is almost over but fans can already see more images of the continuation of the second season in an advance, already complete of the trip to the hell of the young sorceress.

Save the queen from hell

Dark, with melancholic echoes, and pictures of hell macabrely beautiful, the trailer for the new Sabrina is everything fans of the series love. Kiernan Shipka once again he assumes the role of the teenage witch who will seek to overcome the devastating events of Part 2 last year. The usual ones accompany him Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen.

The official synopsis of this third part He explains that Sabrina is still reeling from the terrible events of the second part. Although he defeated his father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped inside the human prison of her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina cannot live with herself, knowing that Nick made the last sacrifice and is suffering, burning in hell under the watchful eye of Madame Satan.

With the help of his mortal friends, 'The Fright Club'(formed by Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina tries to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back to his arms. However, the overthrow of the Dark Lord has sent shock waves through the kingdoms, and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of "Queen" to defend him against the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival arrives in the city, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: a tribe of pagans seeking to resurrect an ancient evil … "