'The creepy adventures of Sabrina': Are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair together?

Attention, fans of 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina', we bring you news that shows that sometimes fiction goes further and can become reality. Recall that in the Netflix series the character of Harvey (Ross Lynch) is with Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), relationship that has been rumored for some time could have crossed the screen, speculation that has just intensified thanks to the first video of the actor on TikTok.

In the video (totally adorable), we see Ross and Jaz with identical white bathrobes before crashing the five and moving on to wear red carpet worthy looks, all with the music of Bruno Mars playing in the background. These were arranged for go together (and hand in hand) to the Fall / Winter 2020-2021 parade of Balmain Menswear in Paris, where they posed together and maintained a rather affectionate attitude. This has gotten the shippeo of fans have grown up in networks, where they have even commented that both are the "cutest couple" of the moment.

For now neither has confirmed their relationship, but both have made it clear how well they get along in different interviews, calling Jaz Ross "my best friend." It seems that we will have to continue waiting for an official confirmation (if it arrives) or be content to continue watching them making these videos on TikTok.

Getty Images

The third season of 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina' premieres this Friday, January 24.