The creators of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher explain why you can't get it out of your head

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite appearing in the second episode of the series,Toss a Coin to Your Witcher accompanied the viewers of The Witcher throughout the season and beyond. The theme he interprets Jaskier (Joey Batey) was initially composed to extol the figure of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), but managed to become the most popular "Christmas carol" of Christmas in 2019 and today is still a hymn.

<img alt = "Jaskier (actor: Joey Batey)

Jaskier (known as Dandelion to Witcher book and games fans) is a The Witcher's bard and technically Geralt's best friend, but not because Geralt necessarily wants things that way. A reknowned bard and even more reknowned lothario, Jaskier is the comic relief of The Witcher. It's often his antics that get Geralt into his most notable scrapes, and the two cross paths throughout the years as Jaskier becomes more famous and more frequently annoys his white-haired friend.

In the show, British actor Joey Batey plays the scene-stealing Jaskier. I've recently starred in History's Knightfall, Starz's The White Queen and even voiced Cesar in the English version of Dragon Quest Heroes II. "Class =" image screenshot "data-src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot /b/bjaskier-a/bjaskier-actor-joey-bateybbrjaskier-known-as-dandelion-to-wi_ahfb.jpg "data-srcset =" https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/ bjaskier-a / bjaskier-actor-joey-bateybbrjaskier-known-as-dandelion-to-wi_ahfb.960.jpg, https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bjaskier-a/bjaskier- actor-joey-bateybbrjaskier-known-as-dandelion-to-wi_ahfb.1920.jpg 2x "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg 'viewBox =' 0 0 16 9 '% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "/>

EW has spoken with the authors of this song to narrate her creation process and the mix of elements that has led her to be one of the most catchy television songs. The co-executive producer of The Witcher, Jenny KleinHe wrote the second episode of the season, in which Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is heard for the first time being the first song he composes. "I definitely did not expect this – I'm a television writer, screenwriter, and I didn't know that I would write lyrics in a script and go to bed as a writer and wake up with a song that people would quickly listen to, "admits Klein.

Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of the series, was the one who had the idea of ​​Jaskier singing, so Klein thought it would be interesting that this same song connect the stories of Geralt and Yennefer. "That was very exciting. Could Jaskier write a song that could link the re-image of the story of the elves in that episode and also emotionally link Geralt and Yennefer? Even if they weren't together in that episode, this song could be a way to unite these two extraordinary strangers who have to move between normal people. "

One of the most interesting facts is that Klein turned to the stories of Andrzej Sapkowski to be inspired by the writing of the lyrics. "Often, the Warlock does not charge for his work," he said. "I was in my car and I felt bad about not paying Geralt and that's when I started singing to myself, 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.' It was when I was driving and then I stopped and groped with my note of voice to record the lines and then I ran home instead of going to the errand I was supposed to do. " Klein also confesses that wrote the song in just 10 minutes.

The scriptwriter also reveals that the place where the sorcerer's story takes place in the second episode served as inspiration, because translated from the Elvish language means Opulent Valley. "So I was like, they don't even get paid in the Opulent Valley? Come on! Throw a coin at your sorcerer! I was excited that this was a way to attract empathy to the character. That's how I ended up coining" Toss to Coin to Your Witcher. "

Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli They worked with Klein to improve the theme and add music. "The lyrics that Jenny wrote were so perfect for the show and for the episode that the music almost wrote itself," Ostinelli added. On the other hand, Belousova says that at all times they wanted to achieve a balance between a contemporary and medieval sound. "When we wrote the song, I remember going to a yoga class and instead of being in Savasana, I had it in my head," he explained.

Both artists worked hard with instruments from up to 64 different countries to look for that unique sound and, of course, with the voice of the interpreter. "Our intention for Jaskier was to make it become the Freddie Mercury of the continent, a rock star, "Belousova said.

Definitely Toss a Coin to Your Witcher He managed to be a success thanks to the incredible voice of Jaskier, the catchy rhyme of his lyrics and the wonderful music that accompanies it. A whole range of details that we hope will accompany us again in the second season of The Witcher with new familiar faces.