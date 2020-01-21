The creators of TikTok launch into videogame development

Share it:

Behind the mass success that is the application TikTok There is the ByteDance development studio, who now want to focus on the development of mobile video games to take Tencent away from a cake that they monopolize almost entirely.

According to information shared by Bloomberg, the Chinese of ByteDance would have been buying development studies and sasaplanding up great talents from the industry to form a team of more than 1,000 people working on video games of all kinds to sweep the mobile market.

All this has been possible thanks to TikTok, an application in which you can share short videos with a bit of editing that includes the inclusion of music and various effects. The application is a phenomenon among teenagers and millions of users are daily uploading content that is shared on other networks because of their tendency to virality.

Analysts hope that the emergence of this giant in the video game industry shakes the current state of the mobile market and of course economic capacity and workforce to do so have.

Tencent has been creating a trend in mobile videogames for years with titles that sometimes have not even reached the west. Millions of users play the titles of the Chinese firm every day (well developed by studies of their property or by studies in which they have a relevant economic participation).

It will not take long to see the fruits of this jump from ByteDance to the video game, because if the figures handled by analysts are true, they have enough capacity to start distributing their first jobs in a few months. The question is whether some of them will be the next great reference of the mobile game and will unseat games such as Clash of Clans, Pokémon GO and the like from the most played lists.