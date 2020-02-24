The creators of The Witcher 3 are now the second largest studio in Europe

Share it:

The Polish study CD Projekt RED It is now the second most valuable in all of Europe measuring itself face to face with an international giant of the likes of Ubisoft, who lead in the continent for obvious reasons.

Currently CD Projekt, the company that owns the development studio and the GOG.com store has a value of 8,000 million dollars in the stock market, which is quite impressive considering that the aforementioned Ubisoft (with several renowned releases a year and studies worldwide) is around 8,500 / 9,500 million normally.

There is no denying that, once again, the series The Witcher for Netlix has influenced this considerably. Since its premiere, sales of the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have grown more than 500%, as happened with the novels on which all these derived products are based.

You also have to keep in mind that GOG Galaxy 2.0 has recently been released, a kind of client for PC where you can collect all the games from other platforms such as Steam, Epic Store, Uplay, Origin and others to have all the games in the same site. It also allows to see shared statistics of our hours of play and a list of the friends that we have connected in all the mentioned services.

These figures should continue to grow when it reaches the market Cyberpunk 2077, an ambitious action game with an open world inspired by the board game Cyberpunk 2020 and which is already among one of the video games that has generated more expectation in recent years. Its premiere is expected to break some records and leave quite millions in the coffers of the Poles.

It is also important to keep in mind that the stock market is experiencing a few days of quite instability and inflation is generating figures that are quite difficult to maintain over time. It can be confirmed by those who closely follow the actions of companies such as Tesla, where they have lived a few days of true heart attack.