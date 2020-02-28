The creators of SOMA and Amnesia show their next horror game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It still has no name. And we don't even know if it's an entirely new IP, or rather a sequel to one of its best known franchises: SOMA and Amnesia. However, the new Frictional Games is already a complete reality. And the study has presented it in style with an enigmatic and disturbing teaser. You can see it below. Of course, it looks as if terror will once again be the central axis of the adventure.

The trailer is titled "I am Tasi", dry. Something that still makes it more complicated to know what the project is about or if it is related or not to previous games. However, what happens on the screen suggests that the study will continue betting on psychological terror. Something completely understandable, since that is why they are known and respected.

On the other hand, and although it is only speculation, it does seem to be a project much closer to what is seen in SOMA, than to what Amnesia usually offers. In any case, the teaser makes it clear that we are facing the first step of an announcement that should not take long to arrive.

In addition, the video suggests that the scenario could be a kind of desert in which paranormal phenomena occur. What is free of doubts is that the voice of the character that seems to open his eyes is from a woman. Knowing whether or not this character will be the protagonist of the game is already more complicated.

The project is highly anticipated, since five years have passed since the launch of SOMA. Although as they indicated, they are working on a total of two new games. Therefore, it is expected that the first of these begins to be in a fairly advanced stage of development.

Source: Gamingbolt