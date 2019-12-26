The creators of SOMA and Amnesia prepare the announcement of their new game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The independent study Frictional Games is one of those who have given more talk in recent years in regards to the genre of horror in video games thanks to their work in works such as Penumbra, Amnesia and SOMA.

Recently the team said goodbye to its old official website and released a new one in which there is now a bright spot flashing on a black background waiting for what appears to be the imminent announcement of a new project.

At the moment the title of the new project is Next Frictional Game and there is no clue as to what they might be planning. We would like to join the dream of a ResetEra user who fantasized about a possible collaboration with the British Lunar Software to resuscitate Routine, a horror video game located in a space station that looked really promising and has been missing for years. Posts to dream …

We will be attentive to what these horror geniuses can announce in the coming days.