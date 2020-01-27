The creators of Resident Evil 2 Remake celebrate the anniversary by talking about the development

Share it:

Tomorrow 25 January, Resident Evil 2 Remake will blow out his first candle: a year has passed since Capcom brought back to life one of the most famous chapters of his horror saga par excellence, and on the occasion of this important anniversary he left the word to the team members, who shared the their memories of the manufacturing process.

The first to share his thoughts was the producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who went back in time and talked about when Capcom finally decided to start work on the game and its announcement: "We have thought about it several times over the years, but it is not easy to propose creating an excellent remake of this classic and we have never been able to really start developing it. Finally, after a few years, the right opportunity presented itself and we talked once again, getting the go-ahead. Some fans will remember that as soon as this happened, we posted our "We Do It" ad on social media in August 2015: we were so excited to be able to confirm that the game was in development! ".

The director Kazunori Kadoi, however, spoke of the most difficult challenge that the Resident Evil 2 Remake team had to face: "Being the remake of a game that has tons of fans all over the world, the biggest challenge was don't betray their expectations while keeping the remake cool. Balancing these two aspects was a real balancing act during development, for which many difficult choices were needed ".

Satoshi Takamatsu, the artistic director, instead discussed the new look of the classic characters of Resident Evil 2, including Tyrant Mr. X: "In the original version of Resident Evil 2, the Tyrant is launched from a helicopter, but in the remake we revisited its appearance based on the original idea: an infiltrator who follows his prey in order to eliminate it. This is why he hides under to a hat, although I don't know how it works, in fact … (laughs). It was amazing to see how terrifying the players find it and how much they like it as a character. ".

If you are curious about other background, then we invite you to read the full interview on the PlayStation Blog. Resident Evil 2 Remake is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.