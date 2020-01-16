Entertainment

The creators of Detroit: Become Human promise many surprises by 2020

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

This year the French studio Quantic Dream (creators of Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and so many others) has some surprises hidden under its sleeve as announced by the founder, David Cage, on his personal Twitter profile.

A next-gen game announcement, perhaps?

The developer wished a happy year a little late and incidentally invited the followers of his work and that of his team to be very attentive this 2020 because they have many surprises prepared.

Given the dates and what is approaching well we could expect the study to present its work for new generation consoles. In this case it is expected that some new IP will be announced for all possible consoles and computers after seeing how the studio became cross-platform by launching many of the exclusive PlayStation consoles in the Epic Games Store a few weeks ago.

Another possibility is that versions of their work already published for platforms that have none such as Nintendo Switch or Xbox One are announced, as well as the possibility of arriving at Stadia.

The pace of work of the study does not seem to have been affected by the serious accusations made on them by issues of toxicity in the workplace and cases of harassment of workers of the company. Instead it seems that they have emerged unscathed from these behaviors denounced by some workers and are already preparing for their next great project with enthusiasm.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.