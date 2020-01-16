The creators of Detroit: Become Human promise many surprises by 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This year the French studio Quantic Dream (creators of Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and so many others) has some surprises hidden under its sleeve as announced by the founder, David Cage, on his personal Twitter profile.

The developer wished a happy year a little late and incidentally invited the followers of his work and that of his team to be very attentive this 2020 because they have many surprises prepared.

Ok, I'm late … but I wanted to say

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

I wish you the best for 2020.

2019 has been an amazing year for the studio.

2020 should be even more exciting! We have a lot of surprises to come for our fans, so stay tuned!

And in 2020 more than ever: be deviant! pic.twitter.com/M7OS4SvvJq – David Cage (@David__Cage) January 14, 2020

Given the dates and what is approaching well we could expect the study to present its work for new generation consoles. In this case it is expected that some new IP will be announced for all possible consoles and computers after seeing how the studio became cross-platform by launching many of the exclusive PlayStation consoles in the Epic Games Store a few weeks ago.

Another possibility is that versions of their work already published for platforms that have none such as Nintendo Switch or Xbox One are announced, as well as the possibility of arriving at Stadia.

The pace of work of the study does not seem to have been affected by the serious accusations made on them by issues of toxicity in the workplace and cases of harassment of workers of the company. Instead it seems that they have emerged unscathed from these behaviors denounced by some workers and are already preparing for their next great project with enthusiasm.