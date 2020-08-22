the creator responds to the cancellation of the Netflix series

Share it:

The breaking news is the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This, which has certainly not met with fan favor. Also the author and director of the Netflix Orinal Jonathan Entwistle he had his say on the news … in a very unusual way.

Although the confirmation had not yet arrived, many rumors already heralded a second season of I Am Not Okay With This so much so that the writing team and Entwistle himself were already working on the next chapters who, however, will not see the light as mine. the official reason for the cancellation would be the uncertainties deriving from the COVID emergency, but many look with suspicion at the number of views because, you know, Netflix has not feared me to get involved.

Entwistle, creator of even the luckiest The End of the F *** ing World, reacted to the tweets of the sudden cancellation with a series of emojis, as you can see in the image below, with which he expresses the deepest sadness for a decision he knows is definitive or in any case on which he cannot intervene. A real shame in short, since the finale of the first, and now only, season opened to interesting developments for the character played by Sophia Lillis.

In the cast of di I Am Not Okay With This we also remember Wyatt Oleff, also protagonist of the remake of IT at Andy Muschietti; Sofia Bryant; Kathleen Rose Perkins; Richard Ellis; Zachary S. Williams e Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. Below is our review of I Am Not Okay With This.