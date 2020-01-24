Entertainment

The creator of "Two Fantagenitori" Butch Hartman shares a sketch of Izuku Midoriya!

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The success of My Hero Academia continues to grow exponentially and after capturing the interest of Western stars of the caliber of Katy Perry is Megan Lee Stallion, has also reached one of those individuals who do not need too many presentations: the creator of Due Fantagenitori and founder of Billionfold Butch Hartman.

The American director and designer has in fact shared on his Instagram profile a beautiful sketch dedicated to Izuku Midoriya, aspiring hero and protagonist of the series Kohei Horikoshi. In reality, Hartman has always defined himself as a huge fan of the series: on his YouTube channel, for example, you will find video reactions to some funny crossovers between the cartoons he created and My Hero Academia.

Butch Hartman is by far one of the most respected names in the children's entertainment industry. In his career, the director has conceived, produced and directed four cartoons at his company Billionfold Inc, giving off thanks to the resounding success of Due Fantagenitori.

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we advise you to read our review of the last episode of My Hero Academia and to take a look at the preview of episode 15.

