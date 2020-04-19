The creator of True Detective wants to make a Batman movie

Share it:

The confinement has caused more celebrities to share question and answer sessions or lists of favorite movies on social networks. In the case of the creator and screenwriter of the True Detective series, Nic Pizzolatto, wrote an Instagram post expressing his desire to make a Batman movie.

With three seasons of True detective Once Pizzolatto, who has no connection to any current (or future) Batman project, decided to answer a question from a follower.

After launching a harsh criticism of the vision of Lex Luthor that we have seen in the recent films of the DC Cinematic Universe, and to emphasize that he would work for free for a project of this franchise, the filmmaker wanted to capture his vision of Batman.

"Batman's policy of not killing is valid and must always remain," he began by saying. Batman's no-kill policy exists because Batman's true and eternal enemy is death. Death is his true enemy. "

On the power of the Gotham hero, Pizzolatto has a clear vision: "Batman's superpower is not money. Batman's superpower is that he thinks of everything. And he has the strongest will of the species. If he had time to strategize , Batman could credibly defeat God. "

As you read this powerful post, Damon Lindelof, creator of Watchmen and HBO's The Leftovers, humorously supported the hypothetical Pizzolatto movie "Batman vs. God".

Recently the director Matt Reeves He said The Batman was close to 25 percent of completing its production when it had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that he is using this time to review the footage they've filmed and adjust the tone of the DC movie.

The Batman plans to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, if the pandemic allows it. Although there is no exact date to resume production, it is expected that once the expansion of the virus is controlled, everything will resume its course.