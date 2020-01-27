Entertainment

         The creator of 'The Witcher' on the Netflix series: "I would have to be an idiot to say what they haven't adapted well"

January 27, 2020
He has had video games, television series and soon an anime in the form of a movie, but the universe of 'The Witcher' began with a literary saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski, who, obviously, also his opinion on the recent adaptation of Netflix.

In Gizmodo they have had the opportunity to interview him and the talk with Sapkowski is not wasted. In addition to clarifying that he only had positive reasons when reacting to the offer of the platform, he also clarified how involved was in the series development process:

Not too much on your own request. I don't like to work very hard or for a long time. Well, I don't like to work at all. (…) I fully defend the freedom of the artist and his artistic expression. I do not interfere or impose my vision on other artists. I do not insist or fight for anything. I advise when necessary and ask me.

Comparing video game and series

In addition, he insisted on not praising the series because it would not be decent to do it when he was accredited, but also not to highlight how negative he could have because "I would have to be an idiot to say what they haven't adapted well. I figure in the credits"Nor is your answer wrong with the possible comparison between the video games of 'The Witcher' and the series:

I can't compare anything with video games because I've never played one. Since I have been a child I have never played a game with the possible exception of bridge and poker. Video games are not for me, I prefer books as entertainment. However, the series and video games cannot be compared. They are too different approaches. You cannot compare some spaghettis to carbonara with a bicycle.


What you expect from the second season

It was also quite clear showing his joy for the renewed interest in novels and has encouraged fans of the Netflix series to read them. Asked about what he expects from the second season he left an unforgettable reply:

Let me quote Joe Abercrombie, an author whose books are very much to my liking: "Life is basically fucking shit. It is best to keep your expectations low. It may surprise you pleasantly."

