The creator of the Watchmen series is willing to shoot a second season

The sequel series of Damon Lindelof, Watchmen, was a great success both among the spectators and among the specialized critics last fall, although a second season is still unlikely without Lindelof, also known for hits like Lost (Lost), take command again and assume the role of showrunner.

As HBO programming president Casey Bloys said a few weeks ago, "It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon getting involved in any way." And in December, Lindelof explained: "I have believed and I still believe that these nine episodes are a complete story with a beginning, a middle and an end." Adding, "I have no idea for the following Watchmen seasons currently."

Talking to Deadline this weekend in the WGA awardsLindelof seemed more open to the idea of ​​returning for more Watchmen, although if this happened, it wouldn't be for several years at least.

"I don't want to close the door completely, because if in two or three years I say I just had another idea, it will be much harder to open," Lindelof shared. "But I would say it is barely ajar. I think there are no current plans to do more Watchmen."

"If the idea comes, I would be excited about it," he said. "The idea may not come from me. I would be super excited if it came from someone else. So my position has not changed," Lindelof explained.

Watchmen it has been one of the recent great successes of the HBO. The series premiered on this subscription platform last October 10, 2019 and has managed to become one of last year's favorite series. If you want to know why, do not hesitate to take a look at the 6 reasons to see Watchmen that we told you in this article some time ago.