The creator of The Mandalorian talks about whether there is a relationship between Baby Yoda and Yoda

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Disney + The Mandalorian series has introduced characters in the Star Wars Universe that have no doubt come to stay. One of them is the well-known baby Yoda or Baby Yoda, a character who, since his appearance in the first chapter of the season, has managed to captivate the public.

But there are still many mysteries that surround this lovely creature, among them the one that revolves around its name and its origin. Jon Favreau, creator of the series, has spoken with USA Today about whether the baby is related to Yoda or not and has qualified the question of "spoiler."

"The timeline of the series takes place after the Return of the Jedi, and fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies but actually disappears. Then Yoda exists as a Force Ghost."

With these words, Favreau clarifies that Baby Yoda and Yoda are not the same given the timeline on which The Mandalorian is based, approximately Five years after The Return of the Jedi. On whether the character has any relationship with Yoda or not, Favreau replied: "Well, now you're getting spoiled. I can't say. But there are many theories about it."

Recently, we learned that The Mandalorian would feature stars from Star Wars movies in season 2, so maybe we will see Yoda's ghost make a stellar appearance.