The creator of The Attack of the Giants talks about his creative approach to the series finale

All things have an end. Some we would like to end immediately, others would last forever. When something is beautiful and makes us feel good, letting go is always difficult, yet we must learn to do it. Certainly many of you, with the saga de The attack of the Giants now at the end of the credits, he is experiencing these mixed feelings.

Yet it was known that sooner or later it would end. It has been known for more than a year, since the teacher Isayama has set the beginning of the final arc, but now that we are in the final stages, make it happen and a whole other pair of sleeves. We have reached chapter 126 and now fans are wondering how long the Attack of the Giants will last and what, knowing how the events are evolving, will reserve us in the future.

Just on this last question try to clarify the creator, the mangaka who has been able to revolutionize the contemporary market: Hajime Isayama. During an interview released at an event and translated into English by SNK News the author he compared his way of approaching the ending with the standard one like The Mist and i Guardians of the Galaxy.

«Although I am moving towards the ending that had already been set previously, my approach to it has changed from the original plans. Because now I feel I have more responsibility towards the reader. Initially I wanted to illustrate something that came close to the film "The Mist» he said.

The similarity in some way between the two works can be seen in the character of Eren who, who is following the manga knows it, has undergone such a profound transformation that for many fans it has become the real villain of the story. Although Isayama would seem willing to take a slightly more peaceful and less destructive ending for the character.

"At first I explored the path traced by The Mist, but now I could say that I am moving in a more peaceful direction, more similar to the Guardians of the Galaxy. And mind you, I'm not talking about whether the Attack of the Giants will have a positive or negative ending. I'm only talking about my attitude as an author, as well as the differences in my working methods, so that readers can appreciate the series » he specified in the end.

Now we can only wait and see how these words expressed by the mangaka are transformed into dialogues and illustrations of a finale that, however it goes, promises to be crackling.

