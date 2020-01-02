The creator of One Piece wishes us happy 2020 with a Luffy artwork

Share it:

The dad of One Piece Eiichiro Oda, through the official One Piece Twitter profile, gave fans a drawing to wish everyone a good 2020! The colored drawing depicts Luffy and the Tontatta princess Mansherry.

After the wishes of Studio Ufotable, the studio responsible for the animated version of Demon Slayer, and best wishes from sensei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Oda also kept giving us the best wishes for this new year that has just begun. In the drawing (found at the bottom of the news) Luffy and Mansherry celebrate the Year of the Mouse, as per the Chinese calendar. In fact, we see the famous Straw Hat with a ceremony dress, ears and a mustache of a mouse holding in the palm of his hand the tiny Mansherry, the princess of the dwarf people Tontatta of the island of Dressrosa. In previous chapters of the manga, Luffy and his crew had saved the princess from Do Flamingo, who exploited her to enslave the tiny people of Tontatta. After restoring peace on the island, the Muguwara and Tontatta have made an alliance that continues.

Meanwhile, in the new chapters we witness Gol D. Roger 's journey to the last island of the Rotta Maggiore in the flashback dedicated to Oden, Wano's shogun.