The creator of My Hero Academia celebrates with a sketch the meeting between Deku and Gentle

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
As you probably know, the fourth season of My Hero Academia, souls taken from the paper epic materialized thanks to the work of Kōhei Horikoshi, immediately knew how to win the praise of the public, who did not waste time invading social media with theories and presentiments on the future of the series.

Now, however, we are in the middle of the narrative arc dedicated to the Cultural Festival e Gentle and La Brava finally made their appearance, the two new Villains who during these few episodes were able to immediately make a break in the hearts of the spectators thanks to their style and their own ideologies, very different if compared with those of the many other dangerous opponents that we encountered during the adventures of Deku and his companions.

With the last episode of My Hero Academia Season 4, however, Deku and Gentle have finally met, an important event that has been able to excite both fans and Horikoshi himself. Indeed, the latter decided to celebrate it all by publishing a new production sketch on Twitter, a job that you can view in depth at the news. The image is configured as a sort of rupture of the fourth wall, with La Brava appearing to notice our presence as Gentle continues to laugh blissfully while enjoying her cup of tea.

Before greeting you, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the twenty-first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.

