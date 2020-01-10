The creator of Minecraft, Markus Persson, plans to create a new studio

Share it:

The silence kept by Markus Persson has been very long – at least as far as videogame development is concerned -, creator neither more nor less than the phenomenon Minecraft, but it has finally broken it, and it has been on Twitter. With the new year, Persson seems to want to establish some purposes for this newly started 2020, and one of them is to return to the active development of video games. Now, what is not clear is in what way, for which he has asked his followers on the social network.

Notch prepares his return

"Theoretically, would you rather I develop small free games by myself or create a new studio and develop bigger and more polished games?" Persson asked on Twitter, where he has about 3.7 million followers. Interestingly, one of them responds that whatever makes him happier, to which Notch – which is also known – replies that he is still not very clear, and that he hopes to get out of doubt in the not too distant future.

Even the founder of Pirate Party from Sweden, Rick Falkvinge, has been interested in this question of Persson, wondering how theoretical the question is. That said, at the moment the community seems more predisposed to Notch founding a new studio and developing large but at the same time more experimental games, as Minecraft was at the time, rather than major AAA developments.

Persson left Mojang in 2014, after the billionaire acquisition of the study by Microsoft, although since then it has remained active in social networks, especially entering into conflict with other developers. This controversial personality is what has led Microsoft to severely break relations with him, to the point of not even inviting him to the event celebrating the ten years of Minecraft.