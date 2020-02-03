The creator of Mario explains why he approves a new movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, has explained why he wants to make another movie based on Nintendo's most famous pet. He also revealed that he wants Nintendo to convert more of his games into movies.

Nintendo held an investor meeting last week, at which it confirmed that the Super Mario Bros. movie, made in collaboration with the Illumination animation studio, is still on its way to being released in 2022.

However, now that the Japanese version of Nintendo's question and answer session has been published during the investors meeting. Siliconera translated Miyamoto's answer to a question about how Nintendo is about to take Mario's IP to different media, such as smartphones, theme parks and movies.

"We don't do something like separating our IP development strategy based on the point of contact. For example, regarding the development of IP in movies, it was originally against Nintendo to expand to the creation of videos, but currently I am personally involved in the use of our company's IPs in the production of films, and the background of this change is because Nintendo has relaunched many games through the virtual console. ".

The Virtual Console is a service that Nintendo provides for Wii, Wii U and 3DS that makes older games can be played on newer hardware. At the moment it does not exist on Nintendo Switch, but some NES and SNES games can still be played with a subscription to Switch Online.

Miyamoto continues to explain that Nintendo games are its greatest assets, so it is important to port older games to newer hardware, therefore, it is something that is still actively involved. But after performing this process several times, he thought it would be a good idea to give these games more life by turning them into movies.

"Basically, it's not that I want to make a Mario movie, but I started to consider that we should bring more Nintendo content to the video creation field."he explained. "With the movies, the number of people who would contact our IP would be expanded and the number of people interacting with these IPs would increase. Then, we could further increase the dissemination of our media through video.".

Hopefully this new Mario movie is much better than the live action movie Super Mario Bros., poorly received and released in 1993. It will have to be good if you want to compete with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which is expected to have a Great opening week when it comes out later this month.

There will also be many more games turned into movies in the future. Don't forget the Monster Hunter movie, the problematic Uncharted movie, the Mortal Kombat movie and much more.

Source: Nintendo