The creator of 'Hunters' defends the scene of 'human chess'

'Hunters' has been released less than a week ago but already concentrates a good dose of controversy. Beyond the general crudeness of the story, which recreates and fictes numerous tortures in the Nazi concentration camps, the object of the disagreement focuses on a particular scene: that of a "real" chess game, where the piece falls The person who had been assigned such a role is murdered. In the opinion of Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum inventing this scene has been something "dangerously silly and cartoonish" that would open the door to "future deniers"; however, for the creator of this series starring Logan Lerman ('Advantages of being an outcast') is quite the opposite, as just explained in an interview.

In the post that the museum published on Twitter, it was denounced that Auschwitz was full of unforgivable torture but that "Inventing a fake human chess game in 'Hunters' is not only dangerously silly and cartoonish. It also opens the door to future deniers. "However, for David Weil, as Variety collects, this scene that "is an event fictional" it's something that, in his opinion, is very important in the script "to counteract the revisionist narrative that whitens the Nazi perpetration, showing the most extreme sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims. "

His grandmother was a survivor of Auschwitz, being his stories of persecution and horror that inspired him to create 'Hunters', and although "it is true that the Nazis perpetrated acts of widespread and extreme sadism and torture," the creator says that he did not want "represent those specific and real traumatic acts"out of respect for the victims. And their work is not a documentary; but a fictional series who has opted to show maximum crudeness, even inventing scenes like this one in the game of chess. Moreover, Weil added that at all times he wanted to "tell a story about the Holocaust" but "without borrowing anything from life or specific experience of a real person, "something that is reflected in the prisoners' own numbers:" 202,499 is the highest registered number given to a prisoner in Auschwitz. I didn't want one of our characters to have the number of a real victim or a real survivor, since I didn't want to misrepresent a true story or borrow a specific moment in the life of a real person. "