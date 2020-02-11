Entertainment

The creator of Gears of War negotiated an Alien game with Fox before the purchase of Disney

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The developer Cliff Bleszinski, chief desasaplander of the original trilogy of the Gears of War franchise, has revealed that there were negotiations between Boss Key Productions and Fox to develop a new video game based on Alien.

Bleszinski has told on his personal Twitter profile what the project they had in mind would be like if the agreement had come to fruition. All this happened before Disney bought the company and also before the study with which LawBreakers developed had to close.

"Before the closing of BKP we were in negotiations for a new game in the Alien franchise with Fox. At that time Disney bought them and everything was lost in chaos, damn it", said the developer.

"Ripley would be alive and she would be your Cortana / Anya. You would play as Newt already grown up. On earth. Weyland-Yutani turned aliens into weapons in Black Mesa complexes and, of course, it all ended up as hell. Your Bishop-like robotic partner? A new one and was called Casey by Aliens doll".

After this description he clarified that it was an SPF and we imagined something like Doom trying to slaughter hordes of xenomorphs with weapons stuck in the body. The protagonist was to be Newt, the girl seen in the 1986 film.

Everything narrated stops any trace of canonical history of the franchise. If it had been carried out, it would have been a kind of spinoff that could hardly have attracted the most similar to the franchise.

The game would have been developed in the studio that Bleszinski founded in 2014 and closed in 2018 because of the lousy sales of his two LawBreakers and Radical Heights games, both shooting games focused on online multiplayer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.