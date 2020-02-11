The creator of Gears of War negotiated an Alien game with Fox before the purchase of Disney

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The developer Cliff Bleszinski, chief desasaplander of the original trilogy of the Gears of War franchise, has revealed that there were negotiations between Boss Key Productions and Fox to develop a new video game based on Alien.

Bleszinski has told on his personal Twitter profile what the project they had in mind would be like if the agreement had come to fruition. All this happened before Disney bought the company and also before the study with which LawBreakers developed had to close.

Ripley would be alive and be your "Cortana / Anya." You'd play as grown Newt. On Earth Weyland-Yutani are weaponizing the aliens in a Black Mesa style facility and, of course, all hell breaks loose. Your robotic pal i.e. Bishop? A new one named "Casey" after her doll in Aliens. – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 10, 2020

"Before the closing of BKP we were in negotiations for a new game in the Alien franchise with Fox. At that time Disney bought them and everything was lost in chaos, damn it", said the developer.

"Ripley would be alive and she would be your Cortana / Anya. You would play as Newt already grown up. On earth. Weyland-Yutani turned aliens into weapons in Black Mesa complexes and, of course, it all ended up as hell. Your Bishop-like robotic partner? A new one and was called Casey by Aliens doll".

After this description he clarified that it was an SPF and we imagined something like Doom trying to slaughter hordes of xenomorphs with weapons stuck in the body. The protagonist was to be Newt, the girl seen in the 1986 film.

Everything narrated stops any trace of canonical history of the franchise. If it had been carried out, it would have been a kind of spinoff that could hardly have attracted the most similar to the franchise.

The game would have been developed in the studio that Bleszinski founded in 2014 and closed in 2018 because of the lousy sales of his two LawBreakers and Radical Heights games, both shooting games focused on online multiplayer.