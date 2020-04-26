Entertainment

The creator of Fairy Tail has reached an important milestone in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Often and willingly it almost happens to forget that the many mangakas and creators of animated productions are simple people like all of us, men and women with passions, regrets and dreams. Among these, there is also the much appreciated Hiro Mashima, creator of such works Fairy Tail and Edens Zero.

The famous mangaka she is in fact a huge fan of Final Fantasy VII, JRPG branded Square Enix that marked the gaming industry, an endless epic that has recently seen the arrival of a remake widely discussed by fans – both for better or for worse – and revealed capable of winning countless praises from critics and public.

Among the many players launched on this journey, Hiro Mashima himself appears, who immersed himself in the adventure offered in this rich remake, calling it simply splendid. Although the work on Edens Zero is continuing quickly, Mashima does not seem to have been spared and indeed, these days he has literally devoured Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In order to understand how much he liked the title, the mangaka has decided to publish on his Twitter profile an image – which you can view in depth news – in which you can see the platinum trophy that man has managed to earn, an unequivocal sign of how much experience has truly conquered him.

