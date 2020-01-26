The creator of Edens Zero has published a splendid sketch dedicated to Natsu and Lucy

Share it:

Among the many mangakas who work within the industry, Hiro Mashima it is undoubtedly one of the best known, deserving to have brought to light an epic of great appeal, or that Fairy Tail that in the course of its countless chapters has been able to divide the public between those who loved it and those who, on the other hand, hated it.

Regardless of the opinions, there is no doubt that the Mashima epic was a huge success, a work still overflowing with life thanks to spin-offs, video games and much more. In the meantime, however, Mishima has already launched in the midst of its new production, namely EDENS ZERO, a highly popular paper series whose publication was launched in 2018 and which currently has 70 chapters – while in Italy EDENS ZERO has reached its fourth volume – all thanks to a constantly expanding array of fans and always ready to support the manga.

For this reason, Mishima not infrequently gives his fans some sketches dedicated to EDENS ZERO, a nice way to thank the public for the support shown, and during the last few hours his official Twitter profile has been enriched with a new design – viewable at the bottom of the news – that has been able to conquer fans. The sketch, in fact, is dedicated to Lucy and Natsu, who were portrayed as a loving couple, an image that readers could not help but adore.

In case you are interested, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of EDENS ZERO.