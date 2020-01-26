Entertainment

The creator of Edens Zero has published a splendid sketch dedicated to Natsu and Lucy

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the many mangakas who work within the industry, Hiro Mashima it is undoubtedly one of the best known, deserving to have brought to light an epic of great appeal, or that Fairy Tail that in the course of its countless chapters has been able to divide the public between those who loved it and those who, on the other hand, hated it.

Regardless of the opinions, there is no doubt that the Mashima epic was a huge success, a work still overflowing with life thanks to spin-offs, video games and much more. In the meantime, however, Mishima has already launched in the midst of its new production, namely EDENS ZERO, a highly popular paper series whose publication was launched in 2018 and which currently has 70 chapters – while in Italy EDENS ZERO has reached its fourth volume – all thanks to a constantly expanding array of fans and always ready to support the manga.

READ:  Christmas Lottery 2019: what is the pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery

For this reason, Mishima not infrequently gives his fans some sketches dedicated to EDENS ZERO, a nice way to thank the public for the support shown, and during the last few hours his official Twitter profile has been enriched with a new design – viewable at the bottom of the news – that has been able to conquer fans. The sketch, in fact, is dedicated to Lucy and Natsu, who were portrayed as a loving couple, an image that readers could not help but adore.

In case you are interested, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of EDENS ZERO.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.