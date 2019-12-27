The creator of BoJack Horseman strongly criticizes Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is probably not the only one that bothers that streaming platforms give us so little time to decide, between chapter and chapter, whether or not we want to see the credits of a series. However, one of the creators of BoJack Horseman (also scriptwriter of the series) has loaded hard against Netflix and the rest of platforms that opt ​​for that policy.

The anger of Raphael Bob-Waksberg is such that in his comments on Twitter he has assured that he will stop working with the platforms that cut the credits at the end of an episode or a movie. Although, to tell the truth, we already know that this writer's sense of humor does not give rise to take his words seriously. Almost always on horseback between truth and joke.

This is what you said about what you think about that court policy: "A series represents an accumulation of work without rest from hundreds of creative artists who dream that one day their names will shrink in a tiny box and then be cut abruptly by a trailer of The Witcher.".

A show represents the cumulative tireless work of hundreds of creative artists who dream of one day having their names shrunk into a tiny box and then cut off abruptly by a trailer for The Witcher. – Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 24, 2019

All this controversy comes at a time when, coincidentally or not, many users are complaining about the cuts in forums like Reddit. In fact, it is the first time they move him so aggressively. As they comment, motivated by the fact that some cuts occur even in the last seconds of a chapter, before arriving at the credits themselves.

In any case, Raphael Bob-Waksberg is clear. According to the screenwriter, it is the people who must choose; not the platform: "The public can skip everything they want; I went to the bathroom three times during the last Avengers movie and I don't regret it. What I criticize is that distributors make the decision for them, especially when the default action set aside to those who make the content. ".

And you? What do you think about this whole topic? Does it bother you or do you think it is in favor of a more agile transmission? Do you think that the time they give us to choose is enough?

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter