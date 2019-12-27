         The creator of 'Bojack Horseman' charges against Netflix and Amazon for cutting the final credits of his series and movies

Share it:

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of the wonderful 'Bojack Horseman' and 'Undone' has strongly criticized the streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for mutilate and ignore the final credits of the series and films of the platform.

If you use these services, you will have noticed the various practices on these platforms. One is that once an episode ends a countdown for automatic playback of the next (if any), while another (especially in the movies or when the series is over) is miniaturize credits to put a sign of another (or the trailer, also within a few seconds).

TO through his Twitter, Bob Waksberg has responded to musician Little Steven, who complained that it should be prohibited by contract minimize, cut or eliminate these credits.

"I would love to make a series for a chain that does not do this. If you work on one, let's talk. (…) A series represents the tireless accumulated work of hundreds of creative artists who dream of having their miniaturized names in a small box for being cut openly by a trailer for 'The Witcher'. "

Obviously, Netflix and Amazon have their reasons: The sooner the following begins, the less laziness it will give To the user continue watching the series. The platforms have established a new way of consuming cinema and television in a massive way and the credits are the ideal victims.

Especially since as spectators we are too accustomed to that in the conventional television movie credits last three seconds before jumping to advertising or the next thing to be broadcast. Or get out of theaters as soon as we see the opportunity. Something not without controversy.

Here it is true that the debate is also about if entertainment or recognition of the people who make the production prevails. But, as pointed out in another tweet, the decision must be in the hands of the viewer and not come given by the distributor of the content.

"The audience can skip whatever they want – I went to the bathroom three times during the last one of 'The Avengers' and I don't regret it – I'm only offended that the distributors make the decision for them, especially when they take people away by default what does the content do "

I recognize that it depends on the day I swallow the credits until the end or take them off as soon as I can. Do you agree with Bob-Waksberg? Are you skipping credits or staying until the end?